Community invited to Farm Forum

Attendees will hear from speakers on the current issues in agriculture. Topics include: year-end tax planning hints, AgCentric/CLC Ag & Energy, township nitrate testing, technology in agriculture, and soil health and fertility.

The event is free and open to the public with no RSVP needed. When on campus, enter door No. 3 or 4 and follow the signs. For more information, email Keith at KOlander@clcmn.edu.