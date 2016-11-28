Community invited to Farm Forum
Community members are invited to attend the 29th annual Farm Forum from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Central Lakes College's Staples campus.
Attendees will hear from speakers on the current issues in agriculture. Topics include: year-end tax planning hints, AgCentric/CLC Ag & Energy, township nitrate testing, technology in agriculture, and soil health and fertility.
The event is free and open to the public with no RSVP needed. When on campus, enter door No. 3 or 4 and follow the signs. For more information, email Keith at KOlander@clcmn.edu.