Nisswa: Council appoints committee to update comp plan

Council member Fred Heidmann voted against the committee formation, saying city residents were underrepresented on the committee, and businesses were well represented. He suggested more Nisswa residents be on the committee, and more steering committee meetings be held in the process.

The process will include two open houses, and steering committee meetings will be open to the public, and Brent Jones, planning and zoning administrator, said a push would be made to get the information to the public.

The steering committee includes representatives of the local business community, citizens at large, local government and other various commission members within the city.

Heidmann said the steering committee includes just one citizen at large, and should include more.

Council member Don Jacobson said others on the committee who represented other areas also were Nisswa residents. He and Mayor Harold Kraus voted to form the committee as presented.

Council members Gary Johnson and Ross Krautkremer were not in attendance.

Edna Lake Road

Via a petition, a group of Edna Lake Road residents asked the council to make a hill and new curve on that road safer and more navigable. The area in question ties in with new road construction and a new frontage road along Highway 371.

The residents were told a feasibility study the council authorized in September for all of Edna Lake Road has not been completed, but will address the citizens' concerns. The study will identify an estimated cost to reconstruct the road, and whether the project is necessary, feasible and cost effective.

Then a public hearing will be held for residents to ask questions and share opinions.

The council accepted the citizens' petition.

Work being done on the frontage road that will lead to Edna Lake Road will take better shape in the next week, the council learned.

Public safety

New police officer Jeremy Rooney was to start Tuesday, Nov. 22. He previously worked for the Pelican Rapids Police Department.

In October, Nisswa police had 275 calls for service. They issued 135 traffic warnings and 30 traffic citations. They assisted other agencies 36 times and made three arrests.

Firefighters had 19 calls in October, of which 11 were medicals.

In other business Nov. 16, the council:

• Accepted the following donations: Lake Hubert Women's Club to fire department/first responders; $5,000 from Nisswa American Legion to Park and Recreation Department; $2,500 from Nisswa Lions to Park and Recreation Department.

• Learned the Minnesota Department of Transportation would make changes at Nisswa Avenue so vehicles can't turn left onto Highway 371 South.

• Learned the Parks and Recreation Commission has received feedback from the community the past two years and decided to provide a Movies in the Park program next summer, playing a family movie once a month in June, July and August outside, west of the warming house in the city park. The council authorized spending $3,188 for equipment, with Heidmann opposed because he preferred to table the request until the full council was present to consider it.

• Certified delinquent sewer accounts to the tax rolls with Heidmann opposed. He asked what the city has done to contact these residents and was told the city does send letters.

• Certified election results.

• Agreed to classify tax-forfeited land tracts as "non-conservation" and approved the sale of the lands.

• Learned the city has issued 73 land use permits so far this year, compared to 60 at this time last year.

• Held a closed meeting to review confidential appraisal data and develop/consider purchase of property.