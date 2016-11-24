Search
    Children's Shop Day draws local kids

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 8:42 a.m.
    Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Volunteer Peggy Johnson helps Lily Nickel, of Nisswa, pick out and wrap presents at Children's Shop Day Saturday, Nov. 19, at Grace United Methodist Church in Pequot Lakes.1 / 4
    Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Vi Noska helps her neighbor Aiden Woratschka, 6, pick out Christmas presents for his family at Children's Shop Day Saturday, Nov. 19, at Grace United Methodist Church in Pequot Lakes.2 / 4
    Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Peggy Johnson, of Pequot Lakes, volunteers her time to wrap presents at Grace United Methodist Church's Children's Shop Day Saturday, Nov. 19.3 / 4
    Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Evan Jacobs, 6, of Breezy Point, watches as a volunteer helps him wrap a Christmas present during Children's Shop Day Saturday, Nov. 19, at Grace United Methodist Church in Pequot Lakes.4 / 4

    Children in sixth grade and younger picked out Christmas presents for their parents and grandparents during the annual Children's Shop Day on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Grace United Methodist Church in Pequot Lakes.

    All gifts cost $1 and included free wrapping. The selection consisted of new and gently used items from the community and friends of Grace United Methodist Church.

    Parents and grandparents enjoyed coffee and cookies while the children shopped.

