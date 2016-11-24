Children's Shop Day draws local kids
1 / 4
2 / 4
3 / 4
4 / 4
Children in sixth grade and younger picked out Christmas presents for their parents and grandparents during the annual Children's Shop Day on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Grace United Methodist Church in Pequot Lakes.
All gifts cost $1 and included free wrapping. The selection consisted of new and gently used items from the community and friends of Grace United Methodist Church.
Parents and grandparents enjoyed coffee and cookies while the children shopped.