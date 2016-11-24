Fifty Lakes: Council increases city clerk's hours

The council reviewed the Fair Labor Standards Act, which updated the salary threshold for exempt employees from $455 per week to $913 per week. Discussion then revolved around increasing either Stern's pay or her hours.

The council unanimously decided to increase Stern's hours to 33 per week at her current salary.

In other business Nov. 15, the council:

• Canvassed election results.

• Heard Roger Brooks resigned from his position on the Fire and Rescue Executive Review Board.

• Heard council member Greg Buchite is still waiting on quotes for a linked fence to go around the city's new playground equipment.

• Discussed paving the parking lot around the community center. Buchite said he will research costs.

• Accepted the resignation of Fifty Lakes Bar bartender Patty Olson and hired part-time bartender Malyssa Engren.

• Discussed the speed on County Road 3 and options to help educate drivers of the importance of a speed limit. One suggestion was placing flags on the speed limit signs. Maintenance Supervisor Bill Bright will contact Crow Wing County to see if that's possible.

• Reviewed the preliminary 2017 budget but took no action.