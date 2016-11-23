Nisswa: City asked to adopt cat ordinance

Donna Wambeke told the council in a memo that HART can no longer afford to take in all the stray cats from Nisswa because it has become financially overwhelming. Since Jan. 1 this year, HART has taken in 46 cats from Nisswa with no money. Only two were claimed.

Wambeke asked the council to adopt a cat ordinance, where the city would contract with animal control officer Don Hannah - as it does for stray dogs - to pick up stray cats and bring them to HART. The city would pay for the impound service.

After discussion, Mayor Harold Kraus and two council members present - Don Jacobson and Fred Heidmann - deferred the request to next month to have more time to consider it and to have the full council present for discussion and any action.

At the meeting, Wambeke said it costs HART $145 per cat for shots and spaying/neutering, and adoption fees are $25-$30. Plus, HART is licensed for 48 cats and some weeks takes in that many. Some days HART takes in 25 cats, she said.

"The public brings these cats in and many times are very rude and demanding," Wambeke wrote in the memo to the council. "Up to this point we have taken them. But frankly we are out of funds to continue to care for them. At this point we are only taking in cats that come from a contracted municipality. It is very disheartening to have to turn these people away but what other choice do we have?"

Nisswa has a contract with HART to impound dogs, but not cats. With a cat ordinance, Wambeke said, the city would be billed to impound a cat for seven days at $16 per day. If the owner came in, the owner would pay those fees.

At that cost, Nisswa would have paid just over $5,000 so far this year for impounded cats.

"That's not nearly what we have invested in those cats," Wambeke said.

When asked, she said six of 16 area communities that have dog ordinances and a contract with HART for dogs also have cat ordinances.

"HART is at a loss as to what to do with the community's cat population," Wambeke said.

Jacobson said he understood the dilemma and the cost, but he was leery to vote for a cat ordinance without having time to think about it and input from other council members. Kraus and Heidmann agreed.

Wambeke asked if the council had any suggestions.

"What do I do when they walk away? That is my dilemma," she said of people who drop cats at HART.

Council members Gary Johnson and Ross Krautkremer were not in attendance.