Saving Hearts for Suicide Prevention raises $11,255

The team thanks everyone for their support, donation, participation and volunteering to help raise this money for the Crisis Line and Referral Service Center of Brainerd. The team will continue to work for suicide prevention and to stop the stigma surrounding mental illness.

The date for 2017 is Oct. 28 in Crosby.

Visit www.savingheartsrun.com or look for the group on Facebook. Saving Hearts for Suicide Prevention.