Crosslake-Fifty Lakes Legion buys veterans' meals

The Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion Post #500 purchased Lutheran Social Service Senior Meal Program lunches for the veterans at the Crosslake Community Center in honor of Veterans Day. Shown are: back row from left, Dale Potz, Marty Guse and Ron Larson; middle row, Darlene Back, Don Putz, Doug Thayer, Bud Ashenburner and Al Martin; front row, Ed Holtz and Bob Uppgaard. Not pictured are Chuck Back, Allan Eliason, Elmer Kuhlman, Gerry LeBlanc, Tom Smith and Darwood “Swifty” Swift. Submitted photo