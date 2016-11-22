Hackensack Legion, Auxiliary members attend conference

The "School of Instruction" sessions were held Oct. 27-29 in Marshall, hosted by the Marshall American Legion Family Post #113.

Department Commander Denise Milton was the presiding Legion officer. Milton's project this year is taking care of homeless veterans in Minnesota through the Minnesota Assisted Council for Veterans. The conference also included a "Walk for Veterans."

State President Carol Kottom was the presiding auxiliary officer. Her projects this year are for approximately $12,000 to go toward purchasing a six-passenger golf cart for the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Any additional donations will be divided among the other VA Medical Centers and veteran homes that Minnesota services. Her special project is to give pocket angels to veterans, active military and their families.

Throughout the conference, the department chairmen presented their program for this auxiliary year. "Just Ask" sessions gave membership the opportunity to ask questions on various programs.

Speakers at the conference also included the candidate for national commander 2017-18 Denise Rohan of Wisconsin and Auxiliary's National Northwest Division Vice President Virginia Nelson of Nebraska.