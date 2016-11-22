Senior Menus: Nov. 24, 2016

Meals on Wheels are available for homebound seniors in area communities.

In Pine River, meals are served at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave. To make a reservation or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-587-2921.

In Crosslake, meals are served at the Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Road. To make a reservation by 4 p.m. a day in advance or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-692-4271. Menus are subject to change.

Meals are served with bread, margarine and low-fat milk.

Nov. 28-Dec.2

Monday

Lemon pepper fish, baked potato, creamed peas, slice pie.

Tuesday

Pork chop, sweet potatoes, winter blend vegetables, scalloped apples.

Wednesday

Meatloaf/catsup, whole parslied potatoes, creamed corn, mandarin oranges.

Thursday

Unavailable.

Friday

Unavailable.