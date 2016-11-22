Senior Menus: Nov. 24, 2016
The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people to enjoy.
Meals are served Monday-Friday at 11:30 a.m. in Pine River and Crosslake. The suggested voluntary donation is $4 per meal for those over 60 and $7.15 for those under 60.
Meals on Wheels are available for homebound seniors in area communities.
In Pine River, meals are served at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave. To make a reservation or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-587-2921.
In Crosslake, meals are served at the Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Road. To make a reservation by 4 p.m. a day in advance or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-692-4271. Menus are subject to change.
Meals are served with bread, margarine and low-fat milk.
Nov. 28-Dec.2
Monday
Lemon pepper fish, baked potato, creamed peas, slice pie.
Tuesday
Pork chop, sweet potatoes, winter blend vegetables, scalloped apples.
Wednesday
Meatloaf/catsup, whole parslied potatoes, creamed corn, mandarin oranges.
Thursday
Unavailable.
Friday
Unavailable.