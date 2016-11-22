Search
    Card Games: Nov. 24, 2016

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 11:15 a.m.

    500

    1 p.m. Tuesdays

    Pine River

    American Legion

    Tuesday, Nov. 15

    Rich Davis, 4440; Bud Johnson, 3480; Carol Furnstahl, 3340.

    Leonard Blasing won the door prize.

    Bridge

    Monday, Nov. 14

    Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

    Owen Johnson, 9430; Jim Thompson, 8990; Larry Fleer, 6720; Tom Zweiner, 6640..

    Tuesday, Nov. 15

    Whitefish Golf Course,

    12:30 p.m.

    Duplicate

    Lorraine Northagen and Dale Dickie, 27.5; Ardie Hjerpe and Cindy Hjerpe, 25; Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 25; Helen McGrath and Jim Thompson, 24.5.

    Wednesday, Nov. 16

    Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

    Larry Fleer, 6800; Jim Thompson, 6540; Dale Dickie, 5410; Florence DeLong, 4650.

    Thursday, Nov. 17

    Whitefish Golf Course,

    12:30 p.m.

    Duplicate

    Sandy and Bob Crozier, 28.5; Helen McGrath and Jim Thompson, 27.5; Dale Dickie and Florence DeLong, 26; Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 25.

    Friday, Nov. 18

    Crosslake Community Center,

    1 p.m.

    No scores.

    Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688.

    Anyone interested in joining bridge at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center.

