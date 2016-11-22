Smith Family Thanksgiving dinner in Pine River

The annual Smith Family Thanksgiving dinner will be served from noon to 2 p.m. at the Pine River American Legion.

The free dinner will include traditional Thanksgiving fare: turkey, dressing, vegetables, rolls, mashed potatoes, gravy and pumpkin desserts.

This has been an annual tradition since 1993, started by the Floyd and Vi Smith family. The annual dinner is prepared and hosted by the Smith family in memory of parents, grandparents and great-grandparents. Floyd and Vi Smith's grandchildren are now taking over the tradition.

Grace United Methodist Church Thanksgiving dinner in Pequot Lakes

Grace United Methodist Church in Pequot Lakes will host a free community Thanksgiving Day dinner from noon to 2 p.m. at the church.

Freewill offerings will be accepted, and profits will be shared between the Lakes Area Food Shelf and the Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen.

The buffet menu includes an assortment of salads, turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, candied yams, corn, green bean casserole, dinner rolls, beverages and an assortment of pies.

Large or small groups are welcome. Grace United Methodist Church is located 1.7 miles south of Pequot Lakes on Highway 371.