Police Blotter - Nov. 24, 2016

Report on Nov. 18 at 10:36 a.m. of a personal injury crash on County Road 1 and County Road 66 in Manhattan Beach.

Report on Nov. 18 at 12:08 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 1 in Manhattan Beach.

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASH: Report on Nov. 14 at 7:15 a.m. of a property damage crash on Breezy Point Drive and Poplar Avenue.

Report on Nov. 18 at 8:18 a.m. of a vehicle that slid into the ditch and was half-submerged in the swamp along County Road 4 and Thrane Drive.

Report on Nov. 18 at 12:18 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 11 and Rainier Drive.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASHES: Report on Nov. 13 at 11:26 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Wilderness Road.

Report on Nov. 18 at 1:21 p.m. of a property damage crash on First Street.

Report on Nov. 18 at 2:15 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371.

FIRE: Report on Nov. 19 at 3:08 p.m. of a downed power line on Coleman Drive.

Nisswa Police Department

FIRES: Report on Nov. 18 at 8:16 p.m. of a power line fire on Poplar Avenue.

Report on Nov. 19 at 5:56 a.m. of a fire on Tall Timbers Road.

Cass County Sheriff's Department

CRASHES: Report on Nov. 15 at 5:24 p.m. of a personal injury crash on Fourth Street in Backus.

Report on Nov. 16 at 11:32 a.m. of a property damage crash on 23rd Avenue in Pine River.

Report on Nov. 18 at 7:33 a.m. of a property damage crash on 24th Street in Pine River.

Report on Nov. 18 at 5:01 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 18 in East Gull Lake.

FIRE: Report on Nov. 13 at 7:54 p.m. of a fire on County Road 5.