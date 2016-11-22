Backus: Preconstruction meeting held for water extension

Engineers from Widseth, Smith, Nolting engineering firm; representatives from the city of Backus, Powers Township and Casper Construction; along with residents of 44th Avenue met to create a construction plan that works for most involved.

Thanksgiving will cause a brief delay in the project, though the project likely was to begin before the holiday break.

According to preliminary minutes from the meeting, contractors are aiming for a substantial completion of the project by Nov. 30, though smaller portions of the project may continue into early December.

Connection to the city water main is planned for Nov. 28 or 29. Following that time, connected properties should have access to water, though road repair and other work may continue beyond that time.

A utility easement is being created between the city and the township, but until it is ready the state of Minnesota owns the project and already has access agreements that will take precedence until an easement is ready.

A progress meeting is expected to be held Nov. 29, though the date is not absolute.

Township board member Bill Taylor made recommendations for sources of some materials, including road surface materials.

Residents helped to pinpoint important times during the construction days. Postal service delivery and school bus pickups were discussed. During the project, the residents will have the local post office hold their mail, and children will either need to be dropped off at school by parents or brought to Highway 87, where buses can access them.

Residents were directed to plan for alternative parking if they will be completing trips between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. starting Nov. 22, with a longer work period on the day the casing for the water main is directionally drilled and installed.

The contractor is expected to inform residents on which areas are under construction each day. Installation of the water main is planned to start on the south end of the road and work its way north.

The contractor will do on-site reviews with owners of properties that might have earth disturbed. The contractor is also bound to repair any property damaged by construction.

Turf will likely be restored by the contractor in the spring, depending on weather conditions yet this year.

The water main will be installed within the existing road surface just off center in most locations. Residents who currently have sandpoint wells but would like to have water service from the city water main were asked to contact the city of Backus by Monday, Nov. 21, if they wanted the connection done during this construction project.

The neighborhood in question, 44th Avenue just outside of city limits, was discovered to have contamination of legacy gasoline roughly 50 feet below the surface, where deep water wells could be drilled. Because most properties on 44th Avenue have shallow sandpoint wells, most water supplies are not affected by this contamination.

Two properties, however, have deep wells that are contaminated. Because contamination necessitated a ban on drilling in the neighborhood, these properties are to be given access to city water using funding from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Future connections by the other properties will be at the expense of property owners.