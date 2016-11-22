Lake Shore: Council discusses changes to city hall

Because of issues including the presence of radon and asbestos and problems with the heating system, the council needs to take action and decide whether to remodel city hall or rebuild it all together.

The council discussed three options at its meeting: remodel and add on, tear down and rebuild in the same location, or sell the building and rebuild somewhere else.

Widseth, Smith, Nolting engineering firm assessed the current city hall building and estimated a $350,000 renovation cost, but that number doesn't include a full addition, removal of asbestos or complete heating system repairs.

A brand new city hall building is estimated at $700,000, but that doesn't include dealing with the radon and asbestos issues, or the cost of tearing down the existing building if the city chooses to go that route.

Mayor John Poston and council member Earl North said they believe a new building is the way to go.

"There are so many problems with this building," North said. "We've gotten all that we should get out of it."

Poston added that there's a possibility for a new city hall building to have a storm shelter beneath it for residents who don't have another option when the weather gets bad.

The council members ultimately decided they need more specific cost estimates for each option so they can bring the public into the discussion before making a choice.

"Just the feedback I've gotten (from the public) so far, I think that the unknown is the scariest part," council member Krista Knudsen said. "People just don't know what to expect."

City administrator Teri Hastings added that much of the public has a somewhat limited view of city hall, as they don't know about all of the building's issues.

Poston agreed that getting better estimates before involving the public is important, as residents deserve to know what kind of tax or bonding implications the final decision will have.

At the end of the meeting, Hastings agreed to schedule a committee meeting to further discuss costs. The newly elected mayor and council member will be invited to this meeting.

In the meantime, the council agreed on the importance of finding a temporary solution for the asbestos issue, as city employees working in the building run the risk of being exposed. A possible solution mentioned was adding an air exchanger. Hastings said she would check with an expert.