Alcohol detected in driver of SUV that fatally struck man

Bradley H. Smith, 30, was driving a GMC Acadia eastbound on Highway 200 in Hubbard County when the vehicle struck 45-year-old Luke Prescott of Princeton shortly after midnight.

Prescott was standing on the shoulder of the road after walking away from a vehicle that had just gone off the road, the State Patrol said.

The collision killed Prescott.

Smith, is from Laporte, was not injured. An updated incident report reports the State Patrol detected alcohol in Smith’s system but didn’t disclose his blood-alcohol concentration at the time of the collision.

Laporte is 25 miles southeast of Bemidji.