PR-B School District: Demars named Teacher of the Year

At the time of this award, he teaches calculus, pre-calculus, college algebra and geometry and is known as PR-B's coach in football, track and wrestling. His involvement in both teaching and coaching is connected. Without coaching, he might never have become a teacher.

"Ever since I was in school, from elementary, junior high and high school, (math) came easy to me," Demars said. "I was successful at it. I guess I'm more of a concrete type of person. I like knowing or coming up with an answer and then knowing it is right or wrong and there is no subjective answers. I initially went into college on an engineering track and did that a year or year and a half. I think it was partially my appreciation and love of sports that got me into teaching. That was one way to stay involved in sports and coaching, staying a teacher."

It didn't hurt that Demars was raised in Walker by educators.

"My mom and dad were very pro education," Demars said. "My dad was an elementary principal and my mom was a teacher before she started raising a family. Education was always a priority in the house. I guess it came from there."

In Demars' years as a teacher, he has only taught at two schools. He spent two years teaching in Melrose before coming to Pine River-Backus, and though he has climbed the ladder from teaching exclusively seventh- and eighth-grade students, he's been at Pine River ever since.

"When I started in Pine River in 1991, I was doing junior high," Demars said. "Seventh and eighth grade primarily. I kind of worked my way up as the older teachers retired or moved on. I filled their positions and worked my way up into the high school grades. I've never disliked any of them, but I think I've appreciated being able to move up into the higher levels."

Demars said the ability to have serious conversations and develop chemistry with his older students is part of the reason he prefers the higher level classes, though he still enjoys instructing young students as well.

During his years at PR-B, Demars has always been a coach, and he sees his students' victories from the perspective of a coach.

"Every season, unless you are a state champion, ends with a loss," Demars said. "Some of the proudest moments are just at the end of the year, seeing the work and effort and everything the students put into it and knowing it meant something to them and they enjoyed it. The sport was fun for them and they have an appreciation for it."

Demars' appreciation for teaching isn't much different from his appreciation for coaching.

"It's kind of similar," he said. "Seeing kids enjoy what they are doing and having them come back after they are out of school to thank you and things like that, and showing appreciation and respect and sometimes even continuing to ask for help when they are out of high school."

This supportive mentality may have led to his selection as 2017 Teacher of the Year, for which he said he is very appreciative.

"It's very satisfying or rewarding being voted on by your peers," Demars said. "It might be called 'Teacher of the Year,' but I think it's still a reflection or recognition of all the time you've put in with kids in different arenas and areas with coaching and things like that. It is rewarding to be recognized."