Those who plan to attend must register so organizers can plan for the free dinner. For information or to register, contact Pequot Lakes City Hall at 218-568-5222 or cityhall@pequotlakes-mn.gov.

A core team of people with ties to the Pequot Lakes area are part of the Thriving Communities Initiative (TCI) that has met twice to identify the community's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. The core team identified the top 10 items related to economy, quality of life/amenities, and workforce.

Those who attend the community meeting will discuss what that core team identified, and they'll be asked to share their ideas and provide feedback to help the team set priorities.

The Pequot Lakes community is participating in the Initiative Foundation's TCI program to prepare for changes the city and surrounding areas will see as a result of the Highway 371 four-lane expansion east of downtown Pequot Lakes. The program helps communities identify their unique assets, challenges and goals.

The next step after the community meeting will be for the core team members to meet again to look at both what they presented and what the community offered.

Following are the top items the core team identified in the three categories:

Economy: Community marketing campaign (including commercials), quality of life, jobs and business opportunities; support growth of existing businesses; stronger business collaborations; inviting 371 accesses; strategic planning for new commercial development; incentives/rewards for economic development/new businesses; fun town shopping events; build on arts community; retail/residential enclaves (clusters); use partnerships for economic growth.

Quality of life: Connect park with trails; sports complex - ballpark, summer and winter usage; focus on ideas to create traditions and sense of community; community center (focus on winter months usage/needs); east-west trail system; protect lakes; teen center; support Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts; year-round recreation; micro-community concept.

Workforce: Internships/job shadowing, partnerships between schools and businesses, better connection to Bridges Academy and Central Lakes College, relevant job skills at all levels; build educational plus workforce recruitment alliances; keep investing in good schools; develop and hold leadership events; better technology infrastructure for remote workforce and student access; define skills needed for workforce plus skill assets to attract businesses; system for connecting spouses/significant others with employment; low cost internet access for students; provide educational opportunities for adults and job changes; soft skills emphasis.