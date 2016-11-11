Second night of Trump protests shut down Interstate 94

An estimated 1,000 people initially gathered outside the Humphrey School of Public Affairs on the University of Minnesota campus Thursday night.

Shortly before 8 p.m., marchers made their way onto I-94 at Riverside Avenue. Police blocked freeway traffic in both directions.

The march marked the second straight day of demonstrations in the Twin Cities and across the country, following the Republican Trump’s upset victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton on Tuesday.

About 300 protesters marched through the streets of St. Paul on Wednesday night.

The U demonstration was organized on Facebook by a group called Socialist Alternative Minnesota, and endorsed by several local activist groups, according to the event page.

More than 3,400 Facebook users RSVP’d to the event.

The crowd began marching south about 6:30 p.m. and was at Cedar Avenue and Sixth Street at 7 p.m. By about 7:45, the marchers made their way onto the freeway at Riverside.