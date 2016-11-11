Brainerd woman faces assault charges

According to the criminal complaint filed in Crow Wing County District Court, at about 6:26 p.m. Monday, a police officer was told of an assault that occurred at a residence on the 600 block of Ninth Avenue Northeast. The complainant reported being assaulted by Swenson, her roommate.

At about 7 p.m., the officer contacted the complainant in the lobby of the Brainerd Police Department. The officer saw the complainant had several scratches on her neck, the front of her chest and her armpit on the right side. There was also a small bump on the backside of the complainant's head and a cut about 1 inch in length with dried blood around it on the back of the complainant's head.

The complainant reported she had been having conflicts with Swenson the previous day and was concerned about who Swenson was dating. The complainant said Swenson had been sending her threatening text messages and on the previous day she told Swenson she was going to move out.

The complainant said prior to the altercation Swenson wanted her to leave the residence. The complainant said she went to her room on the top floor of the residence and began to pack. She alleged Swenson then came to her room with a baseball bat in her hand. The complainant alleged Swenson hit her with it and repeatedly attacked her using various objects.

During the attacks, the complainant allegedly ended up on the ground and Swenson began to strangle her. The complainant stated she couldn't breathe and began to pass out both times.

The complainant said she told Swenson she was going to call the police. Swenson allegedly then took the complainant's cell phone and threw it, causing it to break. The complainant said she tried to get her car keys from Swenson so she could leave and Swenson refused to let her leave and the car keys were in the vehicle. The complainant reported she then went outside and couldn't find the keys in the vehicle. She said she used keys to another vehicle to leave and go to Crosby. The complainant reported she moved in with Swenson in August.