Police Blotter-Nov. 10, 2016

Report on Nov. 1 at 8:42 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 1 and Ramsey Road.

Report on Nov. 1 at 9:30 a.m. of a property damage crash on Forest Knolls Road and Hidden Creek Court in Pequot Lakes.

Report on Nov. 2 at 6:47 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 1 and Butterfield Beach Road in Emily.

Report on Nov. 6 at 1:29 a.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 3 and Ossipee Road in Merrifield.

FIRE: Report on Nov. 5 at 7:37 p.m. of a fire on County Road 3 in Merrifield.

THEFTS: Report on Nov. 3 at 4:43 p.m. of the theft of a canoe on Carol Circle in Nisswa.

Report on Nov. 6 at 7:23 a.m. of a theft on State Highway 6 in Emily.

THREATS: Report on Nov. 2 at 10:52 a.m. of a suspect arrested for terroristic threats and fifth-degree assault on Majestic Road in Fifty Lakes.

Breezy Point Police Department

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Nov. 3 at 11:24 p.m. of a driver arrested for DWI after performing poorly on a field sobriety test and failing a preliminary breath test with .171 on County Road 4 and County Road 18.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASH: Report on Nov. 4 at 1:05 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Main Street.

Report on Nov. 4 at 2:29 p.m. of a personal injury crash on Old Highway 371 in Jenkins.

THEFTS: Report on Nov. 1 at 1:51 p.m. of a theft on First Street.

Report on Nov. 2 at 8:07 a.m. of a theft on County Road 29.

Report on Nov. 5 at 11:41 p.m. of the theft of two iPods on Woodman Street.

Cass County Sheriff's Department

BURGLARY: Report on Nov. 3 at 8:20 a.m. of a burglary on 24th Street in Pine River.

CRASH: Report on Nov. 1 at 9:50 a.m. of a personal injury crash on State Highway 371 in Backus.

DUI: Report on Nov. 1 at 2:35 p.m. of a DUI on Wren Trail in Backus.