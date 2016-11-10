Public help sought in finding shooter in hunter's death

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday determined that Terrence Brisk, 41, died of blood loss due to a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe Brisk was shot between 2:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Nov. 7 on wooded property northwest of the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Jewel Road in Belle Prairie Township, east of Little Falls.

Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances of Brisk's death, including the possibility that the individual who shot Brisk is unaware that they had done so.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office is asking nearby property owners, anyone who was hunting in the area at the time, and anyone who saw an unfamiliar person or vehicle leaving or entering the woods between 2 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. Nov. 7, to contact the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632- 9233.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office is being assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota DNR, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Pierz Police Department and the Little Falls Police Department.