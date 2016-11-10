Trump wins big among lakes area voters
After the dust settled Wednesday following Tuesday's general election, local voting trends began to emerge for the top race on the ballot.
Donald Trump acquired enough electoral votes to win the presidency. In Minnesota, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote, the state being one of 21 in which the Democratic nominee did so. Clinton won the national popular vote in a tight contest, acquiring 202,340 more votes than Trump. Clinton topped Trump statewide by a narrow 1.45 percent margin.
However, Trump carried the U.S. 8th District by a 15.49 percent margin, along with the majority of rural Minnesota. In Crow Wing County, Trump's victory was even more pronounced, as he took the county by about a 31 percent margin. Trump also took home sizeable victories in Brainerd and Baxter. He carried Brainerd by a 1,162-vote margin and Baxter by a 1,174-vote margin.
Trump won among voters in every other Crow Wing County city—in fact, he won the majority of votes in 62 of 64 voting precincts. He carried Crosby by a 187-vote margin, Crosslake by a 593-vote margin, Nisswa by a 379-vote margin and Pequot Lakes by a 397-vote margin. In small Gail Lake Township in northwestern Crow Wing County, Trump won 94 percent of the vote, 37-2.
Just three voting precincts in Crow Wing County bucked the trend of an overwhelming Trump victory. The only precinct in which the Clinton ticket won is a tiny one covering a few lots on the east side of Rice Lake. Clinton won over voters there, 4-1. In Riverton, Clinton and Trump tied with 24 votes each. In Ward 2, Precinct 2 of Brainerd, which covers north Brainerd, Trump won but by a slim margin—289 votes to 269.
Trump won among voters in every county in the Brainerd Dispatch readership area. Among those, Aitkin County saw the slimmest margin of victory, with 59.76 percent of voters selecting Trump. Morrison County topped the area list, handing Trump a more than 73 percent victory among its voters.
Among third-party candidates, Gary Johnson of the Libertarian Party performed the best on the state level and locally. Johnson was third among all presidential candidates in Crow Wing and Cass counties, and also among all voters in the U.S. 8th District. Evan McMullin of the Independence Party earned the votes of 53,028 of the state's voters and ranked fourth among all candidates. He earned the same ranking among 8th District voters and Crow Wing County voters, although fell to fifth in Cass County. Jill Stein of the Green Party took fourth in Cass.
Even if every person in Cass or Crow Wing counties voted for Clinton instead of a third-party or for a write-in, it still would not have been enough to overtake Trump's massive lead in those counties. The same could be said for all voters within the 8th District.
Conversely, if everyone in Minnesota who voted third-party or write-in instead cast a vote for Trump, he would have won the state.
Statewide
Hillary Clinton, Democratic Party—1,363,741 votes or 46.41 percent
Donald Trump, Republican Party—1,320,998 votes or 44.96 percent
Gary Johnson, Libertarian Party—112,778 votes or 3.84 percent
Evan McMullin, Independence Party—53,028 votes or 1.8 percent
Jill Stein, Green Party—36,921 votes or 1.26 percent
Dan R. Vacek, Legal Marijuana Now—11,276 votes or .38 percent
Darrell Castle, Constitution Party—9,454 votes or .32 percent
Alyson Kennedy, Socialist Workers Party—1,668 votes or .06 percent
"Rocky" Roque De La Fuente, American Delta Party—1,428 votes or .05 percent
Write-in—27,113 votes or .92 percent
Total of third party or write-in—253,666 votes or 8.6 percent
U.S. Congressional 8th District
Trump—194,778 votes or 53.76 percent
Clinton—138,670 votes or 38.27 percent
Johnson—12,618 votes or 3.48 percent
McMullin—5,346 votes or 1.48 percent
Stein—4,543 votes or 1.25 percent
Vacek—1,690 votes or .47 percent
Castle—1,354 votes or .37 percent
Kennedy—197 votes or .05 percent
De La Fuente—163 votes or .04 percent
Write-in—2,983 or .82 percent
Total of third party or write-in—28,894 votes or 7.9 percent
Crow Wing County
Trump—22,287 votes or 62.18 percent
Clinton—10,982 votes or 30.64 percent
Johnson—1,174 votes or 3.28 percent
McMullin—498 votes or 1.39 percent
Stein—311 votes or .87 percent
Castle—145 votes or .4 percent
Vacek—139 votes or .39 percent
De La Fuente—19 votes or .05 percent
Kennedy—13 votes or .04 percent
Write-in—274 votes or .76 percent
Total of third party or write-in—2,573 votes or 7.1 percent
Cass County
Trump—9,982 votes or 62.39 percent
Clinton—4,949 votes or 30.93 percent
Johnson—414 votes or 2.59 percent
Stein—212 votes or 1.33 percent
McMullin—196 votes or 1.23 percent
Vacek—62 or .39 percent
Castle—54 or .34 percent
Kennedy—10 or .06 percent
De La Fuente—6 or .04 percent
Write-in—114 votes or .71 percent
Total of third party or write-in—1,068 votes or 6.6 percent
Backus
Trump—56 votes
Clinton—33 votes
Baxter
Trump—2,833 votes
Clinton—1,659 votes
Brainerd
Trump—3,194 votes
Clinton—2,032 votes
Breezy Point
Trump—969 votes
Clinton—419 votes
Chickamaw Beach
Trump—40 votes
Clinton—30 votes
Crosby
Trump—606 votes
Clinton—419 votes
Crosslake
Trump—1,058 votes
Clinton—465 votes
Cuyuna
Trump—87 votes
Clinton—54 votes
Deerwood
Trump—136 votes
Clinton—71 votes
East Gull Lake
Trump—458 votes
Clinton—205 votes
Emily
Trump—367 votes
Clinton—143 votes
Fifty Lakes
Trump—217 votes
Clinton—82 votes
First Assessment District
Trump—2,153 votes
Clinton—969 votes
Fort Ripley
Trump—27 votes
Clinton—4 votes
Garrison
Trump—54 votes
Clinton—26 votes
Hackensack
Trump—92 votes
Clinton—78 votes
Ironton
Trump—151 votes
Clinton—104 votes
Jenkins
Trump—129 votes
Clinton—42 votes
Lake Shore
Trump—483 votes
Clinton—197 votes
Longville
Trump—73 votes
Clinton—26 votes
Manhattan Beach
Trump—27 votes
Clinton—11 votes
Motley
Trump—186 votes
Clinton—65 votes
Nisswa
Trump—811 votes
Clinton—432 votes
Pequot Lakes
Trump—749 votes
Clinton—352 votes
Pillager
Trump—150 votes
Clinton—49 votes
Pine River
Trump—245 votes
Clinton—93 votes
Aitkin County
Trump—5,516 votes or 59.76 percent
Clinton—3,134 votes or 33.95 percent
Mille Lacs County
Trump—8,340 votes or 64.07 percent
Clinton—3,709 votes or 28.5 percent
Morrison County
Trump—12,925 votes or 73.38 percent
Clinton—3,637 votes or 20.65 percent
Todd County
Trump—8,485 votes or 70.75 percent
Clinton—2,783 votes or 23.21 percent
Wadena County
Trump—4,846 votes or 69.75 percent
Clinton—1,687 votes or 24.28 percent