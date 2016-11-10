Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Trump wins big among lakes area voters

    By Forum News Service on Nov 10, 2016 at 9:18 a.m.
    The crowd reacts to Donald Trump winning the election Wednesday at Gull Dam Brewing for the Republican election night gathering in Nisswa. Brainerd Dispatch/Kelly Humphrey

    After the dust settled Wednesday following Tuesday's general election, local voting trends began to emerge for the top race on the ballot.

    Donald Trump acquired enough electoral votes to win the presidency. In Minnesota, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote, the state being one of 21 in which the Democratic nominee did so. Clinton won the national popular vote in a tight contest, acquiring 202,340 more votes than Trump. Clinton topped Trump statewide by a narrow 1.45 percent margin.

    However, Trump carried the U.S. 8th District by a 15.49 percent margin, along with the majority of rural Minnesota. In Crow Wing County, Trump's victory was even more pronounced, as he took the county by about a 31 percent margin. Trump also took home sizeable victories in Brainerd and Baxter. He carried Brainerd by a 1,162-vote margin and Baxter by a 1,174-vote margin.

    Trump won among voters in every other Crow Wing County city—in fact, he won the majority of votes in 62 of 64 voting precincts. He carried Crosby by a 187-vote margin, Crosslake by a 593-vote margin, Nisswa by a 379-vote margin and Pequot Lakes by a 397-vote margin. In small Gail Lake Township in northwestern Crow Wing County, Trump won 94 percent of the vote, 37-2.

    Just three voting precincts in Crow Wing County bucked the trend of an overwhelming Trump victory. The only precinct in which the Clinton ticket won is a tiny one covering a few lots on the east side of Rice Lake. Clinton won over voters there, 4-1. In Riverton, Clinton and Trump tied with 24 votes each. In Ward 2, Precinct 2 of Brainerd, which covers north Brainerd, Trump won but by a slim margin—289 votes to 269.

    Trump won among voters in every county in the Brainerd Dispatch readership area. Among those, Aitkin County saw the slimmest margin of victory, with 59.76 percent of voters selecting Trump. Morrison County topped the area list, handing Trump a more than 73 percent victory among its voters.

    Among third-party candidates, Gary Johnson of the Libertarian Party performed the best on the state level and locally. Johnson was third among all presidential candidates in Crow Wing and Cass counties, and also among all voters in the U.S. 8th District. Evan McMullin of the Independence Party earned the votes of 53,028 of the state's voters and ranked fourth among all candidates. He earned the same ranking among 8th District voters and Crow Wing County voters, although fell to fifth in Cass County. Jill Stein of the Green Party took fourth in Cass.

    Even if every person in Cass or Crow Wing counties voted for Clinton instead of a third-party or for a write-in, it still would not have been enough to overtake Trump's massive lead in those counties. The same could be said for all voters within the 8th District.

    Conversely, if everyone in Minnesota who voted third-party or write-in instead cast a vote for Trump, he would have won the state.

    Statewide

    Hillary Clinton, Democratic Party—1,363,741 votes or 46.41 percent

    Donald Trump, Republican Party—1,320,998 votes or 44.96 percent

    Gary Johnson, Libertarian Party—112,778 votes or 3.84 percent

    Evan McMullin, Independence Party—53,028 votes or 1.8 percent

    Jill Stein, Green Party—36,921 votes or 1.26 percent

    Dan R. Vacek, Legal Marijuana Now—11,276 votes or .38 percent

    Darrell Castle, Constitution Party—9,454 votes or .32 percent

    Alyson Kennedy, Socialist Workers Party—1,668 votes or .06 percent

    "Rocky" Roque De La Fuente, American Delta Party—1,428 votes or .05 percent

    Write-in—27,113 votes or .92 percent

    Total of third party or write-in—253,666 votes or 8.6 percent

    U.S. Congressional 8th District

    Trump—194,778 votes or 53.76 percent

    Clinton—138,670 votes or 38.27 percent

    Johnson—12,618 votes or 3.48 percent

    McMullin—5,346 votes or 1.48 percent

    Stein—4,543 votes or 1.25 percent

    Vacek—1,690 votes or .47 percent

    Castle—1,354 votes or .37 percent

    Kennedy—197 votes or .05 percent

    De La Fuente—163 votes or .04 percent

    Write-in—2,983 or .82 percent

    Total of third party or write-in—28,894 votes or 7.9 percent

    Crow Wing County

    Trump—22,287 votes or 62.18 percent

    Clinton—10,982 votes or 30.64 percent

    Johnson—1,174 votes or 3.28 percent

    McMullin—498 votes or 1.39 percent

    Stein—311 votes or .87 percent

    Castle—145 votes or .4 percent

    Vacek—139 votes or .39 percent

    De La Fuente—19 votes or .05 percent

    Kennedy—13 votes or .04 percent

    Write-in—274 votes or .76 percent

    Total of third party or write-in—2,573 votes or 7.1 percent

    Cass County

    Trump—9,982 votes or 62.39 percent

    Clinton—4,949 votes or 30.93 percent

    Johnson—414 votes or 2.59 percent

    Stein—212 votes or 1.33 percent

    McMullin—196 votes or 1.23 percent

    Vacek—62 or .39 percent

    Castle—54 or .34 percent

    Kennedy—10 or .06 percent

    De La Fuente—6 or .04 percent

    Write-in—114 votes or .71 percent

    Total of third party or write-in—1,068 votes or 6.6 percent

    Backus

    Trump—56 votes

    Clinton—33 votes

    Baxter

    Trump—2,833 votes

    Clinton—1,659 votes

    Brainerd

    Trump—3,194 votes

    Clinton—2,032 votes

    Breezy Point

    Trump—969 votes

    Clinton—419 votes

    Chickamaw Beach

    Trump—40 votes

    Clinton—30 votes

    Crosby

    Trump—606 votes

    Clinton—419 votes

    Crosslake

    Trump—1,058 votes

    Clinton—465 votes

    Cuyuna

    Trump—87 votes

    Clinton—54 votes

    Deerwood

    Trump—136 votes

    Clinton—71 votes

    East Gull Lake

    Trump—458 votes

    Clinton—205 votes

    Emily

    Trump—367 votes

    Clinton—143 votes

    Fifty Lakes

    Trump—217 votes

    Clinton—82 votes

    First Assessment District

    Trump—2,153 votes

    Clinton—969 votes

    Fort Ripley

    Trump—27 votes

    Clinton—4 votes

    Garrison

    Trump—54 votes

    Clinton—26 votes

    Hackensack

    Trump—92 votes

    Clinton—78 votes

    Ironton

    Trump—151 votes

    Clinton—104 votes

    Jenkins

    Trump—129 votes

    Clinton—42 votes

    Lake Shore

    Trump—483 votes

    Clinton—197 votes

    Longville

    Trump—73 votes

    Clinton—26 votes

    Manhattan Beach

    Trump—27 votes

    Clinton—11 votes

    Motley

    Trump—186 votes

    Clinton—65 votes

    Nisswa

    Trump—811 votes

    Clinton—432 votes

    Pequot Lakes

    Trump—749 votes

    Clinton—352 votes

    Pillager

    Trump—150 votes

    Clinton—49 votes

    Pine River

    Trump—245 votes

    Clinton—93 votes

    Aitkin County

    Trump—5,516 votes or 59.76 percent

    Clinton—3,134 votes or 33.95 percent

    Mille Lacs County

    Trump—8,340 votes or 64.07 percent

    Clinton—3,709 votes or 28.5 percent

    Morrison County

    Trump—12,925 votes or 73.38 percent

    Clinton—3,637 votes or 20.65 percent

    Todd County

    Trump—8,485 votes or 70.75 percent

    Clinton—2,783 votes or 23.21 percent

    Wadena County

    Trump—4,846 votes or 69.75 percent

    Clinton—1,687 votes or 24.28 percent

    Explore related topics:NewsElection 2016Hillary ClintonDonald TrumpCrow Wing CountyCass Countyvoting trends
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement