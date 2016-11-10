Backus: Water main expansion moving ahead in Backus

The construction job was awarded to Casper Construction of Grand Rapids. The company is gathering paperwork for final state approval.

Construction would be for an extension of the city water main under 44th Avenue Northwest just outside of the Backus city limits. Two properties on that road would then be connected to city water.

There are other properties with structures on 44th Avenue, but they are connected to sandpoint wells with clean water supplies.

The two properties to be connected have deep water wells that are contaminated by "legacy" fuels. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is paying for the water main extension and connection for those two properties; other property owners would pay for any other connections.

Bill Taylor of the Powers Township Board met with the council to discuss future connections. He asked what it would cost to add curb stop water lines to the water main while the main is being constructed. He explained that it would be more affordable and less disruptive to the road surface if they were installed now, rather than later.

The council agreed that costs could be three times higher if homeowners decide to connect later, but curb stop lines left unused for many years pose a risk of leaking. The installation of such curb stops now would cost $1,800, which is the city's standard water access fee.

The city and Powers Township are still in the process of preparing a utility easement agreement to determine responsibilities of each entity. Furthermore, before construction begins, the contractor will hold a meeting with affected residents to explain the project and accept feedback. Tentatively, that meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Also Monday, the Backus council discussed new signage near the Foothills Christian Academy. In October, the council agreed to have stop signs ordered and crosswalks painted for students crossing the road to access the building. Since that time no crosswalk has been painted, and council member Karl Flier suggested that more signs were purchased than the council had authorized. Three signs were installed to the west and three to the east at a cost of approximately $400 to the city. The crosswalk was not painted because of lack of sidewalks, locations of driveways and other placement issues.

Taylor, still in attendance, pointed out that most governmental entities would have requested a traffic study from the state to determine the need and possible placement for signs. He pointed out several issues with the current signs, including a school zone speed limit sign that isn't visible to all approaching traffic, lack of a "speed zone end" sign at the end of the school zone, lack of stop signs at the school's parking lot exit, and several other issues that a traffic study may have addressed.

Council member Anne Birge said it was her understanding that only two students cross the road to access the school currently. The council tabled the discussion.

In other business, the Backus council:

• Approved phase one of the city's wellhead protection plan.

• Reviewed a well inspection report that showed nothing has changed with the city pumps since the last report.

• Approved purchase of a fire proof cabinet for storage of flammable liquids and aerosols for $1,079 if Flier can't find a less expensive alternative meeting the city's needs.

• Approved construction of a new wall separating the garages of two town homes.

• Approved the annual airport hangar lease with no changes.

• Approved donations to the fire department and first response.

• Approved returning firefighter Troy Sewall.

• Approved certifying past due utility accounts and past due fees to taxes.

• Agreed to review the possibility of leasing the city's copy machine from a company rather than purchasing copy machines. Leasing would include service and ink provided by the leasing company.