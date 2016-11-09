Tara Bunde, owner of Leslie's, told the council that downtown businesses had their first taste of the bypass when County Road 11 was detoured all summer, and her store and others she talked to saw a decline in business.

Thinking ahead, she asked the council about the possibility of installing billboards along the four-lane highway in Pequot Lakes to advertise downtown businesses. Council member Jerry Akerson said the city couldn't control what is on signs along the highway.

"If we could do it and limit it to people in Pequot, or maybe Breezy Point, I think it'd be a different story," Akerson said.

Council member Scott Pederson said most highway billboards are on private property, not Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) right-of-way. The city will look at signage in a billboard type style directing people to Pequot Lakes, though parameters haven't yet been determined.

"We recognize it would be wise for our community to have some kind of an identifier out on the highway," Pederson said.

City administrator Nancy Malecha said rules for signs in MnDOT right-of-way are limited to items like gas, food and lodging, and not shopping.

Budget and taxes

The council authorized changes to the 2017 preliminary budget that will result in a proposed general revenue tax levy of $1,581,823, which equates to a 3 percent increase over 2016. This is what the council will present to the public at the December truth in taxation meeting before final adoption.

This will decrease the city's tax rate from 57.118 percent to 56.473 percent (0.645 percent decrease).

Also, the city's taxable tax capacity increased by $108,824 for 2017.

Public safety

The council authorized the fire department to begin the bidding process to buy air packs for firefighters.

The council learned Dave Ackerman resigned from the department after eight years and authorized the department to begin the hiring process for firefighters. The department has 26 firefighters and would like 30.

The fire department had five calls in September, including a smoke alarm canceled enroute to Breezy Point, structure fire in Moose Lake Township, good intent smoke detector in Breezy Point, good intent carbon monoxide detector going off in Pequot Lakes and a motorcycle accident canceled enroute to Jenkins.

In other business Nov. 1, the council:

• Heard a Highway 371 expansion project update. The goal is to open the entire four-lane highway alignment by May 15, 2017.

• Certified delinquent utility accounts, snow removal payments and fire call payments to taxes for collection.

• Hired Jenny Peterson as administrative assistant in the administration office. Peterson has been working in that capacity since September through a temp to hire program with Employment Resource Center.