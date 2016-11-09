Benefit for Balsimo slated Friday

Tickets are $9 for adults and $3 for children ages 5 and older.

Lainee was diagnosed with Stage 3 Pleuro Pulmonary Blastoma (PPB) on Sept. 29, 2015. PPB is an extremely rare childhood cancer. Only about 30 to 40 children are diagnosed with PPB each year, worldwide.

Since being diagnosed, Lainee has undergone multiple surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation and testing. On Aug. 29, new scans showed that Lainee's cancer had returned in both her lungs and brain, which has extended her treatment. Scans on Sept. 20 showed that Lainee's brain tumor had grown. She underwent brain surgery on Sept. 23.

To ensure best care, Lainee's family has decided to remain in Minneapolis through this round of chemotherapy and radiation. Lainee's mother, Audriana Wallin, has been unable to work since the diagnosis.

People are encouraged to dress as their favorite princess, Disney character or superhero at the benefit.