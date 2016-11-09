Babysitter training class offered in Pequot Lakes

Class registration fee is $40.

This interactive class will teach students the basics of babysitting, child care for all ages, basic first aid, the importance of TLC, what to do in an emergency and fun activities to do with children. Students who attend both classes will receive a babysitter guide along with a certificate of completion.

Snack will be provided. Students are encouraged to bring a water bottle.

Pre-registration is required by calling Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568-9200.