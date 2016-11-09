One such person is Nisswa American Legion Commander Gina Taylor, who also serves as an Army reservist. During her 30 years as a reservist, Taylor has spent about six years on active duty, including one year of deployment in Iraq.

Originally from Brainerd, Taylor said her involvement in the Army Reserve has become second nature, as she joined when she was just 17 years old.

"It'd be different if you all of a sudden started it (the reserves), but it's always been a part of my life," she said.

Taylor's husband, Craig, and her two grown children also grew accustomed to the reserve lifestyle.

"It's just something you get used to," Taylor said. "It was difficult being deployed. Our kids were older though, so it was easier. They were in eighth and 10th grade."

While her latest assignment had her stationed at Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois for the last year, Taylor has had to rely on help from other Legion members to cover some of her commander duties.

"Everything runs smoothly when you have good people that are involved," Taylor said. "I've had good people who take over for me."

Her year away from the Legion isn't the only unique aspect of the Nisswa commander, as females have not traditionally held leadership positions in the American Legion or in the military in general.

"When I first went in (to the reserve) 30 years ago, I had to travel to Willmar. That was the closest place that would take me as a girl," Taylor said. "Nowadays it's everywhere. As a 'girl' you can get into pretty much any unit."

As female participation in the military has grown significantly in recent years, so have women's roles in the American Legion.

Over the summer, Denise Milton, of Bagley, was elected as the second female Minnesota state commander of the American Legion.

"I'm actually quite ... overwhelmed by the fact that members in my state had the confidence in me to be their leader for this coming year," Milton said.

As an active Legion member for the last 25 years, Milton has noticed the increase in female participation in a somewhat unusual way.

"I attended our national membership training shortly after my election in July," she said. "I know women have finally become successful in the region because I now have to wait in line in the women's bathroom."

Milton is glad women have become more prevalent in the Legion and is especially proud of her new role.

Minnesota's 6th District of the American Legion, which covers 70 posts in northern and central Minnesota, also welcomed a female commander after the summer's election. Veronica Fernlund enthusiastically took over that position.

"It's a big honor to do this," Fernlund said. "But it takes everybody around me in the district ... to make it work."

Though Fernlund, a member of Silver Star Post 428 in Waite Park, is comfortable working primarily with men in the Legion, she is also excited that more women have become proactive in recent years.

"I'm enjoying ... being with the females," she said. "I would love to see more and more get involved."

Taylor would like to see not only more females getting involved with the Legion, but also more younger people.

"So many people think of the Legion as a place for older vets to hang out," Taylor said. "And it's really not."

Being both a female and a younger face, Taylor broke two stereotypes when she became an active Legion member.

"They kind of have a double whammy with me," she said. "I started coming and attending meetings, and then they had me jump in, and I was on the board and stuff like that."

Taylor is honored to have been chosen as commander, but the job doesn't come without challenges.

"It meant a lot that they had confidence, that they thought I'd be a good leader," Taylor said. "But it's hard being a commander; it's hard to hold a position in the Legion."

As a full-time teacher in the Pillager School District, Taylor has more than just Legion duties on her plate, but luckily she also has a lot of support.

"Being the commander is more than just saying, 'Oh, well OK, you're the top person' because you rely on the people who run the day-to-day businesses - the office staff, the bartenders and the wait staff that are here all the time," she said. "I can't be here like a lot of the guys who hold the positions ... so for me it's kind of a weekend thing."

But when her life slows down in the future, Taylor said she could possibly see herself taking up a higher American Legion role within Minnesota.

"Probably when I would retire I could become more of an activist and more involved in regional or state things because right now," she said, "it's a time issue."

Regardless of her work load, Taylor said those in leadership positions can never do it all on their own.

"A good leader always has good people behind them," she said. "It's real teamwork. So to say that somebody's the 'commander,' we're just a team."