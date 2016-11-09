Crow Wing County landfill site begins winter hours

The county landfill takes household garbage but reports residents may not realize the landfill will accept other items such as fiberglass boats, mattresses, furniture and mobile homes. The landfill also has a demolition landfill to dispose of demolition materials. Residents are encouraged to use the free compost site to dispose of material from gardens, leaves, lawn clippings or branches.

Certain items are banned from disposal in the landfill; however, there are specified dropoff locations at the landfill to dispose of these items for a small fee.

Examples include: appliances or white goods such as refrigerators, freezers, dishwashers, washers and dryers, stoves, hot water heaters, microwaves; electronics such as computers and their components, TVs, VCR/DVDs, stereos and telephones; tires with or without rims; scrap metals such as lawn mowers, grills and metal piping. These items are then recycled.

The landfill also provides the following services for free or a small, nominal fee: recycling of glass, plastics, metal and paper, used motor oil/antifreeze, and lead-acid car/marine batteries for residents. There is a 50-cent fee for oil filters and $1 per gallon of antifreeze.

The county provides other recycling/used oil locations throughout Crow Wing County. For more information, go online to www.crowwing.us and search for "recycling" for more locations.

Doug Morris, solid waste coordinator, said the landfill provides convenient access for proper disposal of unused or unneeded materials. Loads entering the landfill must be covered to prevent items from littering the roadside.

Those entering the landfill are required to stop at the office where an attendant will provide directions to proper dropoff sites and collect any fees.

From November through April, the Household Hazardous Waste facility will open for emergency situations such as the case of residents who are moving or an estate that must dispose of hazardous materials and cannot wait until May. To schedule an appointment, contact the Land Services Department located at the landfill at 218-824-1290.