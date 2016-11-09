Senate District 10: Incumbents retain seats

She served as senator from 2003-06 and was elected again in 2013. She defeated Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidate Tiffany Stenglein, who earned 14,939 votes.

"I really thought we had a great race on the issues," Ruud said. "I think we ran a positive campaign. I think voters voted on the issues and I think that is really good. It shows you can run a positive campaign and voters can make a choice.

"I think I have done a good job representing this district (as senator). I try to represent all voters - those that vote for me and those that don't. I think that makes a difference. I'm there and I show up."

"I want to thank Sen. Ruud for running such a positive campaign," Stenglein said. "We stayed positive on both sides and didn't have any of the mud-slinging in our race. I know that I really appreciate that and I think she does too."

Senate District 10 includes all of Crow Wing and Aitkin counties.

House District 10A

Incumbent Rep. Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa, was re-elected to a second term in the state House of Representatives for District 10A, earning 12,923 votes with all 27 precincts reporting.

"You have a pretty good idea of what people's thoughts were in the previous cycle, and have high hopes you represented those values and accomplished those goals," Heintzeman said. "I'm feeling very well about how all of that has come together."

Heintzeman defeated Baxter resident Quinn Nystrom, who tallied 8,835 votes. Nystrom could not be reached for comment.

House District 10A includes Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Jenkins, Breezy Point and Gail Lake, Jenkins, Ideal, Pelican, Mission, Center and Lake Edward townships, Brainerd, Baxter and Unorganized Territory in Crow Wing County.

House District 10B:

Dale Lueck, R-Aitkin, also was re-elected to a second term in the House of Representatives for District 10B, securing 13,399 votes with 81 of 91 precincts reporting.

"I very pleased," Lueck said. "There is a lot of other stuff we are watching in the rest of Minnesota and nationwide, but I am very pleased with our district, obviously.

"I would hope (the voters) saw that I focused on representing the district and our needs specifically. I didn't get into these global issues that a lot of people get sidetracked on, and stayed right on stuff that pertains to what we do here in rural Minnesota."

Lueck defeated Aitkin resident Erin Wagner in the election, who earned 7,693 votes.

"At this point, I would congratulate Rep. Lueck on securing another term in the House of Representatives," Wagner said. "I enjoyed running and meeting a lot of people. I wish Mr. Lueck well in the future."

House District 10B includes Crosslake, Manhattan Beach, Fifty Lakes, Emily and Timothy, Fairfield, Little Pine, Ross Lake, Perry Lake and Wolford townships in Crow Wing County, as well as other parts of Crow Wing and all of Aitkin County.