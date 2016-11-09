Uncontested candidates elected in area races
The following area candidates were uncontested in their races. Shown are their vote totals.
Emily: Roger (Buddy) Lund, mayor, 414 votes; Bill Spiess, city council, 307 votes; and incumbent Gerhart (Gary) Hanson, city council, 382 votes.
Jenkins: Incumbent Jon W. Lubke, 150 votes, mayor. There were six write-in votes. Incumbents Gary Hart, 148 votes, and Charles Hoffman, 132 votes, city council. There were four write-in votes.
Pequot Lakes School Board: Incumbents Kim Bolz-Andolshek, 3,046 votes; Curt Johnson, 3,314; Mike Erholtz, 3,194; Susan Mathison-Young, 3,008.
Crow Wing County Commissioner District 5: Doug Houge, 5,078.