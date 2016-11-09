Area Crow Wing County township election results listed

Jenkins

Supervisor seat 2: Michael H. Dubay, 203 votes.

Supervisor seat 3: Steven-Lindsay Cox, 193 votes.

Treasurer: Cheryl Stuckmayer, 201 votes.

Lake Edward

Supervisor seat A: George R. Burnard, 809 votes; Roger D. Palmer Sr., 328 votes. There were six write-in votes.

Treasurer: Donna M. Nedved, 1,051 votes. There were three write-in votes.

Little Pine

Supervisor seat A: David Kauphusman, 28 votes. There were two write-in votes.

Clerk: Audrey LeBlanc, 16 votes. There were 15 write-in votes.

Mission

Supervisor seat A: Jim Roach, 444 votes. There were 11 write-in votes.

Supervisor seat C: No candidate filed.

Clerk: Anna Anderson, 434 votes. There were three write-in votes.

Pelican

Supervisor seat A: Robert Olson, 261 votes.

Supervisor seat C: Bruce Buck Westerberg, 258 votes.

Treasurer: Jody A. Wallin, 263 votes. There was one write-in vote.

Perry Lake

Supervisor seat 2: Todd Wood, 156 votes.

Supervisor seat 3: Roger Waytashek, 154 votes.

Treasurer: Lawrence "Scotty" McKenzie, 157 votes.

Ross Lake

Supervisor seat 2: Gerald Osiecki, 89 votes. There were five write-in votes.

Clerk: No candidates filed, but there were 16 write-in votes. Names of the write-ins weren't available Tuesday night.

Timothy

Supervisor seat A: Gary Raph won the seat with 52 votes compared to Dawn Rubner's 39 votes.

Supervisor seat B: Jim Anderson, 73 votes. There were four write-in votes.

Treasurer: Beth Peterson, 81 votes.