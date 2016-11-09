Gazelka served in the state House of Representatives from 2005-06 and has served in the state Senate since 2011.

"You work hard as a legislator and you appreciate when your constituents support you," Gazelka said. "I am very grateful."

Little Falls resident Jason Weinerman garnered 7,738 votes in 84 precincts, representing the DFL.

"I was against an incumbent candidate in a conservative district, so I was pleased with my result, particularly being a first-time candidate for office," Weinerman said. "It was a privilege and honor to run against Gazelka ... The campaign brought out the best in both of us. He was very honorable in the race and it was a clean campaign. It was quite enjoyable for me this first time."

Senate District 9 includes parts of Cass, Wadena, Todd and Morrison counties.

House District 9A

John Poston, a Republican from Lake Shore, and Meg Litts, a Democrat from Staples, were seeking the House District 9A seat. Poston led in the early hours of Wednesday, Nov. 9, with 68.01 percent with 67.6 percent of precincts reporting. Litts followed with 31.83 percent.

Poston is currently the mayor of Lake Shore. He was elected to the Lake Shore City Council in 2012 after being appointed to the council in late 2011, and served for two years before being elected mayor in 2014.

Incumbent Rep. Mark Anderson, R-Lake Shore, didn't seek re-election.

House District 9A includes East Gull Lake, Lake Shore, Fairview, Home Brook, Loon Lake, Wilson, Walden and Bungo townships in Cass County, as well as parts of Wadena and Todd counties.