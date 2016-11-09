Nolan, Mills once again in a tight race

Nolan had 51.66 percent of the vote compared to Mills' 48.12 percent.

Although further returns promised a much closer race, the gap between the two was much greater than the 1.4 percent margin with which Nolan defeated Mills in 2014.

Nolan held his election night party at Arrowwood Lodge in Baxter, while Mills and his supporters gathered at Gull Dam Brewing in Nisswa.

Mills gave a jovial speech to supporters as early results showed good tidings for Republicans nationwide. He pointed to the 8th District's problems, including "economic blight" and the heroin epidemic. However, the 8th could do much better because of its economic potential, he said.

"We came together as a family," he said. "Came together as a great campaign."

He credited his campaign's policy, staffers and ground game.

Mills was most grateful for the support of his wife, Heather, he said. The two shared an embrace on stage.

Then Mills opened himself up to questions from the assembled media. Asked how he was feeling, Mills said he was cautiously optimistic.

"Then again, Congressman Nolan is not an amateur," he said.

He went on to call Nolan a "tough adversary."

Nolan's gathering was more somber. The crowd of Democrats sat at dinner tables with blank looks on their faces, staring at results projected on a screen at the front of the room. For awhile, Nolan cloistered himself in his hotel room only a few feet away, watching with close friends and family and calling out results as he read them from his phone.

Some time after 10 p.m., he emerged, and spoke not at the podium that had been set up for the TV cameras but in an intimate scrum with partygoers and reporters. The returns that had been posted so far didn't include early voting yet, he said—so there was still hope for Democrats.

"So, keep the faith," he said. "We've still got a chance to win this thing. I am afraid it's going to be a long night. We'll just have to wait and see, and hope the election gods are with us tonight."

In an interview immediately afterward, Nolan gave his chances as 50/50.

He said he had been successful in capturing Trump voters, which would set him apart from Clinton's fortunes in the 8th District.

"That's why we're still in the race," he said.

Nolan said that in the event he lost, he likely wouldn't run again.

"Incumbents are supposed to win," he said. "Especially Democratic incumbents in presidential years."

Nolan was proud of the campaign he had run.

"There's not a single ad that me and/or my volunteer committee has produced that isn't positive," he said. "We have not produced a single attack ad against Mr. Mills."

Outside Democrat-oriented groups far from upheld that standard, however. One attack ad from the House Majority PAC became especially infamous during the campaign, and became the subject of a feisty exchange between Mills and Noland during a televised debate on KSTP in October. The ad featured audio that purported to show Mills expressing support from free trade and the "Asia-Pacific Alliance", with the implication Mills was talking about the much maligned Trans-Pacific Partnership. Mills said the ad took his words out of context and demanded Nolan have the full audio clip of his remarks released.

On Tuesday, Mills brought it up again when asked about the negative ads in the campaign generally.

"Congressman Nolan ... he has run a negative campaign," he said.

For updated results, visit www.pineandlakes.com.