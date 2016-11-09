Pequot Lakes: Pederson, Swanson to serve on council

Swanson received 422 votes to win the second open council spot. She could not be reached for comment late Tuesday night.

Pederson thanked the citizens for their vote of confidence in what he's been doing the last four years on the council.

"If they want me to stay on, it's pretty humbling, but at the same time gives me confidence I'm doing the right thing," he said.

Pederson said the biggest issue is the four-lane highway expansion east of downtown, and he wanted to be on the council another four years to help the city settle in to the new alignment.

"With that comes the Trailside Park plan and master plan for downtown, which helps our citizens, as well as businesses and tourists. I've been the catalyst behind 'We need planning,'" Pederson said.

Other city council candidates were Jason Baca with 370 votes and Maury Graham with 217 votes. There were 25 write-in votes.

Incumbent council member Greg Karr, appointed to the council in January 2015, didn't seek re-election because he may be moving out of the city.

Mayor

Nancy Adams, who previously served as Pequot Lakes mayor for six years (2009-14), ran unopposed and received 861 votes. There were 70 write-ins.

Adams had a two-year break after opting not to seek re-election in 2014. Dave Sjoblad, longtime Sibley Township board member, then Pequot Lakes City Council member and then mayor the past two years, didn't seek re-election to either the mayor or council posts this year.