Breezy Point: Council race ends in tie

Newcomer Rebecca Ball received 669 votes and secured the first city council seat.

"We'll have to do a recount," Deborah Erickson, Crow Wing County administrative services director, said of the tie. "And if it's still a tie, they flip a coin or draw a name."

Erickson said that won't happen until after Breezy Point canvasses its results, which the city will do Monday, Nov. 14.

Helland, a longtime Breezy Point resident, wasn't quite sure how to feel.

"I wish it was definitive one way or another because then you would know," he said.

A sense of duty to his city prompted Helland to run for city council.

"I think people should actually belly up to the table a little and put in the time and make sure that the city stays on the right track and continues to be run properly," Helland said. "I don't really have a vendetta or an agenda or even a platform that I was looking for. I just think I could just add an extra voice of reason and common sense."

Mitchell and Ball were not available for comment Tuesday night.

Council candidate Gene Dehler received 290 votes, and there were 28 write-ins.

Incumbents Diane Williams and Otto Schmid did not run for re-election. Williams served on the council from 1995-2010, and then won another term in 2012.

Schmid served two terms, from 2008-16.

Mayor Tom Lillehei ran unopposed and won a second term with 1,138 votes, or 97 percent of the vote. Lillehei previously served on the city council. There were 31 write-ins.