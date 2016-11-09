Nisswa: Heidmann tops Jacobson for mayor by 33 votes

Heidmann received 594 votes to council member Don Jacobson's 561 votes. There were 10 write-in votes.

Heidmann was first elected to the council in 2014, when he won a two-year seat that was on the ballot after a previous council member resigned mid-term. Had he not won the mayor's race Tuesday, he would not have continued on the council in 2017 because his council term expires this year.

"I would like to thank the residents of Nisswa for their support, and getting out and voting this election cycle," Heidmann said in an email Tuesday night. "It appears Nisswa had a large turnout at the polls, and I believe that suggests people desire change.

"Time and again over the last year, the theme I have heard from the citizens is a desire to be informed of what is happening in city government and to have their voices heard by seeking citizen input and involvement on major issues.

"One of the first priorities in January will be opening lines of communication from your servants at city hall to you, the citizens," Heidmann wrote.

Jacobson, also first elected to the council in 2014, will retain his council seat as he is in the middle of serving a four-year term.

"Well, that's the way it goes. Maybe if I'd worked a little harder I would have won," Jacobson said Tuesday night, noting incumbent council member Gary Johnson and newcomer John Ryan will be on the city council. "So we'll see what transpires. It's going to be interesting."

After many years on the city council, current mayor Harold Kraus did not seek re-election. Kraus served as mayor from 1997-2006 and again from 2012-16. He served on the council for two years before becoming mayor the first time, and then again from 2008 to October 2011, when he resigned mid-term.

Council member Johnson, first elected in 2008, won re-election to his third term with 560 votes. Ryan will join the council as the second top vote-getter with 442 votes.

"Certainly I'm happy that I was re-elected," Johnson said. "I'll continue to do what I think is best for the citizens of Nisswa and work with the new members of the council and try to make fair, commonsense decisions."

Ryan said: "I appreciate the people's vote of confidence, and I'll do my best to see to it that their trust was not misplaced. I'm really looking forward to it. I really think we have a winning council going forward. And I appreciate Harold's service too - a long time."

Ryan lost a bid for mayor to Kraus in 2014.

Other city council candidates were Mike Hoff, 406 votes; Bill Cruz, 338 votes; and Gregg Sellner, 248 votes. There were 14 write-in votes.

Heidmann also wrote that citizen involvement in upcoming major issues is equally important. Citizen steering committees and town hall meetings will be implemented to draw out ideas and possibilities, and then vetting them to come up with the best solutions is the goal, he said. Issues of importance this upcoming year will be: treatment expansion for the city sewer plant, lowering the annual budget, updating the comprehensive plan, and creating the most user friendly city website.

"I look forward to working with the citizens on the issues, as we continue to make Nisswa one of the best places to live," he wrote.

For those interested in getting involved in any upcoming issues, Heidmann asks that they contact him at fred@heidmanncompany.com or 218-838-1429. After Jan. 15, 2017, they can contact the city clerk at info@ci.nisswa.mn.us or call 218-963-4444, leaving their name, email address and phone number along with what specific issue(s) they would like to be involved with.

"Thank you again, Nisswa; 2017 will be a great year and I look forward to working with you. Always feel free to contact me with your concerns, good or otherwise," he wrote.