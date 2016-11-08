Crosslake: Norgaard edges Wessels for mayor

There were seven write-ins.

Norgaard is president of the Economic Development Association and was instrumental in bringing the Minnesota Design Team to Crosslake in September. She is excited for her work in office to begin.

"I'm very pleased," she said. "What I want for the city is no different than what I said all along in my campaign. And those are the issues that are important and I feel important to the residents of Crosslake."

Norgaard said the city's positive response to the Minnesota Design Team was a big part of why she ran for mayor.

"I think that people saw the possibilities and the opportunities that lie ahead for Crosslake, and so it was just kind of a natural extension of that I think," she said.

Wessels, a longtime Realtor who was elected to the city council in 2012, was disappointed but said Norgaard ran a strong race. He also said he wasn't too surprised with the results.

"I knew too when I ran for mayor that in the last four years we got a lot of great stuff done in this town, but I did rub a few feathers the wrong way," he said.

But he believes the council will still be able to make progress in the next two years with the two candidates the city just elected. He'll no longer be on the council because his term ends at the end of this year.

Current mayor Steve Roe opted not to run for re-election after his first term. He previously served two terms on the city council.

David Nevin and incumbent Gary Heacox will fill the two open city council seats, with Darrell Shannon falling short a second time.

Nevin, who is a member of the planning and zoning commission, garnered the most votes with 850, and Heacox came in second with 788. Shannon, chair of the public works commission, was not far behind with 748. One percent separated Heacox and Shannon, who received 32 and 31 percent of the votes, respectively. Shannon previously won 5.94 percent of the votes in 2014. There were 15 write-ins.

Heacox, though pleased to be re-elected for a second term, was upset with the mayoral race.

"The wrong mayor won because they're going to have a do-nothing mayor for the next two years," Heacox said. "I really feel bad about Mark (Wessels) not winning. I'd rather have Mark win than me."

Heacox said he doesn't see much good coming from this election.

"I did this because I did not want to go back to the old planning and zoning, and I did not want to spend a bunch of money on a city administrator, which is what Patty wants to do," he said. "And all I see coming out of this is a lot of long meetings where she won't shut up because that's the way she runs meetings."

Nevin was not available for comment Tuesday night.