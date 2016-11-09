Election Results: State Representatives
• House District 5B (Elect 1)
Tom Anzelc, DFL: 6,412
Sandy Layman, R: 7,482
Dennis Barsness, Green Party: 607
Write-In: 16
• House District 9A (Elect 1)
Meg Litts, DFL: 2,396
John Poston, R: 4,881
Write-In: 8
• House District 10A (Elect 1)
Josh Heintzeman, R: 11,355
Quinn Nystrom, DFL: 7,359
Write-In: 21
• House District 10B (Elect 1)
Dale Lueck, R: 10,384
Erin Wagner, DFL: 6,023
Write-In: 14
