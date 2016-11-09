Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Election Results: State Representatives

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 12:03 a.m.

    • House District 5B (Elect 1)

    Tom Anzelc, DFL: 6,412

    Sandy Layman, R: 7,482

    Dennis Barsness, Green Party: 607

    Write-In: 16

    • House District 9A (Elect 1)

    Meg Litts, DFL: 2,396

    John Poston, R: 4,881

    Write-In: 8

    • House District 10A (Elect 1)

    Josh Heintzeman, R: 11,355

    Quinn Nystrom, DFL: 7,359

    Write-In: 21

    • House District 10B (Elect 1)

    Dale Lueck, R: 10,384

    Erin Wagner, DFL: 6,023

    Write-In: 14

    Check back often as this page will be updated sporadically thorughout election night (or longer) with new totals.

    Explore related topics:NewsHouse District 5BHouse District 9AHouse District 10AHouse District 10B2016 election
    Advertisement
    randomness