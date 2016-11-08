Fifty Lakes: Bradley defeats Reierson

Linda Steffens and incumbent Jay Weinmann won the two four-year council seats.

Steffens received the most votes with 183, and Weinmann came in second with 164. The third candidate, Vernon O'Bryan, received 104 votes.

Steffens said she ran because she believes she can contribute positively to the city council.

"I can't wait to get to work and learn how it's all done," Steffens said. "I have a lot of things to learn since I have not been in public office before, and I'm ready and willing to do that."

Weinmann is eager to begin his second term on the council and wants to continue with projects he has been working on over the past four years.

"I'm pleased and honored and humbled by the vote and hope I can continue with the city's work," Weinmann said.

There was one write-in in the four-year term election.

Mayor Tim Anick ran unopposed and was elected for a second term with 210 votes. There were 39 write-ins.

Neither Bradley nor Reierson could be reached Tuesday night for comment.