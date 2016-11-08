Manhattan Beach: Wannebo elected city clerk/treasurer

Wannebo was excited about the results and said she ran because many of her family members have served in the past, so she felt like it was her turn.

"I'm at a point where I have an opportunity to do so now, so that was the big reason why I did," she said.

Wannebo added that Hanson-Wannebo has been serving for many years and said the city is "ready for a change."

Council member Janis Allen ran unopposed and was re-elected with 25 votes, or 75 percent. There were eight write-ins.