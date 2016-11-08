Election Results: School Board

Reed A. Campbell: 1,326

Write-In: 23

Over Votes: 9

Under Votes: 3,380

• Pequot Lakes School Board (Elect 4)

Susan Mithison-Young: 225

Curt Johnson: 245

Kim Bolz-Andolshek: 220

Mike Erholtz: 248

Write-In: 10

Over Votes: 0

Under Votes: 672

• PR-B School Board (Elect 3)

Chris Cunningham: 219

Jason Marcum: 168

Dawn Rubner: 238

Dave Sheley: 215

Write-In: 2

Over Votes: 0

Under Votes: 826

Check back often as this page will be updated sporadically thorughout election night (or longer) with new totals.