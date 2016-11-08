Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Election Results: School Board

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 10:04 p.m.

    • Brainerd School Board (Elect 3)

    Bob Nystrom: 1,433

    Jeff Czeczok: 874

    Sue Kern: 1,176

    Charles Black Lance: 974

    Reed A. Campbell: 1,326

    Write-In: 23

    Over Votes: 9

    Under Votes: 3,380

    • Pequot Lakes School Board (Elect 4)

    Susan Mithison-Young: 225

    Curt Johnson: 245

    Kim Bolz-Andolshek: 220

    Mike Erholtz: 248

    Write-In: 10

    Over Votes: 0

    Under Votes: 672

    • PR-B School Board (Elect 3)

    Chris Cunningham: 219

    Jason Marcum: 168

    Dawn Rubner: 238

    Dave Sheley: 215

    Write-In: 2

    Over Votes: 0

    Under Votes: 826

    Check back often as this page will be updated sporadically thorughout election night (or longer) with new totals.

    Explore related topics:NewsBrainerd School BoardPequot Lakes School BoardPR-B school board2016 election
    Advertisement