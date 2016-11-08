Election Results: School Board
• Brainerd School Board (Elect 3)
Bob Nystrom: 1,433
Jeff Czeczok: 874
Sue Kern: 1,176
Charles Black Lance: 974
Reed A. Campbell: 1,326
Write-In: 23
Over Votes: 9
Under Votes: 3,380
• Pequot Lakes School Board (Elect 4)
Susan Mithison-Young: 225
Curt Johnson: 245
Kim Bolz-Andolshek: 220
Mike Erholtz: 248
Write-In: 10
Over Votes: 0
Under Votes: 672
• PR-B School Board (Elect 3)
Chris Cunningham: 219
Jason Marcum: 168
Dawn Rubner: 238
Dave Sheley: 215
Write-In: 2
Over Votes: 0
Under Votes: 826
