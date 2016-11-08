Search
    Election Results: City Council

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 9:46 p.m.

    • Backus City Council

    Steven Braker:

    Karl Flier:

    Tyler Smith:

    • Breezy Point City Council (Elect 2)

    Rebecca Ball:

    Gene Dehler:

    Jeff Helland:

    Gary Mitchell:

    • Crosslake City Council (Elect 2)

    Gary Heacox:

    David Nevin:

    Darrell Shannon:

    • Fifty Lakes City Council (Elect 2)

    Vernon O’Bryan: 104

    Linda Steffens: 183

    Jay Weinmann: 164

    • Fifty Lakes City Council 2 year term (Elect 1)

    Mark Bradley: 182

    Don Reierson: 100

    • Hackensack City Council (Elect 2)

    Lee-Ann Marchwick:

    Janice Pfarr:

    Charlene Wilkes:

    • Manhattan Beach City Council (Elect 1)

    Janis Allen: 75

    Write-In: 24

    • Manhattan Beach City Clerk/Treasurer (Elect 1)

    Barb Hanson-Wannebo: 15

    Amy Wannebo: 25

    Write-In:

    • Nisswa City Council (Elect 2)

    Bill Cruz:

    Mike Hoff:

    Gary Johnson:

    John Ryan:

    Gregg Seller:

    • Pequot Lakes City Council (Elect 2)

    Jason Baca:

    Maury Graham:

    Scott Pederson:

    Mimi Swanson:

    Check back often as this page will be updated sporadically thorughout election night (or longer) with new totals.
