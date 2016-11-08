Election Results: City Council
• Backus City Council
Steven Braker:
Karl Flier:
Tyler Smith:
• Breezy Point City Council (Elect 2)
Rebecca Ball:
Gene Dehler:
Jeff Helland:
Gary Mitchell:
• Crosslake City Council (Elect 2)
Gary Heacox:
David Nevin:
Darrell Shannon:
• Fifty Lakes City Council (Elect 2)
Vernon O’Bryan: 104
Linda Steffens: 183
Jay Weinmann: 164
• Fifty Lakes City Council 2 year term (Elect 1)
Mark Bradley: 182
Don Reierson: 100
• Hackensack City Council (Elect 2)
Lee-Ann Marchwick:
Janice Pfarr:
Charlene Wilkes:
• Manhattan Beach City Council (Elect 1)
Janis Allen: 75
Write-In: 24
• Manhattan Beach City Clerk/Treasurer (Elect 1)
Barb Hanson-Wannebo: 15
Amy Wannebo: 25
Write-In:
• Nisswa City Council (Elect 2)
Bill Cruz:
Mike Hoff:
Gary Johnson:
John Ryan:
Gregg Seller:
• Pequot Lakes City Council (Elect 2)
Jason Baca:
Maury Graham:
Scott Pederson:
Mimi Swanson: