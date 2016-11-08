Election Results: City Council

• Breezy Point City Council (Elect 2)

Rebecca Ball:

Gene Dehler:

Jeff Helland:

Gary Mitchell:

• Crosslake City Council (Elect 2)

Gary Heacox:

David Nevin:

Darrell Shannon:

• Fifty Lakes City Council (Elect 2)

Vernon O’Bryan: 104

Linda Steffens: 183

Jay Weinmann: 164

• Fifty Lakes City Council 2 year term (Elect 1)

Mark Bradley: 182

Don Reierson: 100

• Hackensack City Council (Elect 2)

Lee-Ann Marchwick:

Janice Pfarr:

Charlene Wilkes:

• Manhattan Beach City Council (Elect 1)

Janis Allen: 75

Write-In: 24

• Manhattan Beach City Clerk/Treasurer (Elect 1)

Barb Hanson-Wannebo: 15

Amy Wannebo: 25

Write-In:

• Nisswa City Council (Elect 2)

Bill Cruz:

Mike Hoff:

Gary Johnson:

John Ryan:

Gregg Seller:

• Pequot Lakes City Council (Elect 2)

Jason Baca:

Maury Graham:

Scott Pederson:

Mimi Swanson:

Check back often as this page will be updated sporadically thorughout election night (or longer) with new totals.