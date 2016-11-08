Election Day: Voting is steady into early afternoon

• Throughout the day Tuesday, Pine River residents in the senior living communities were brought to the polls by Crow Wing Transit with the Housing and Redevelopment Authority paying for the service.

• A line of voters formed outside Nisswa City Hall at 7 a.m. Tuesday, tapering off within 30-45 minutes. Deputy City Clerk Maggi Wentler reported the morning ran smoothly with a steady flow of voters.

• Pequot Lakes City Administrator Nancy Malecha reported the city had 283 voters at the Cole Memorial Building by 10 a.m. Tuesday, which was a great turnout for three hours into Election Day.

• Lake Shore City Clerk Patti McDonald reported a steady stream of voters at city hall Tuesday, with about 225 voters turning out by 11:30 a.m.

• Other area voting precincts also reported lines out the door at 7 a.m. when polls opened. Crosslake saw about 700 voters by noon, when poll workers finally had time for a first break.