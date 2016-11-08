Benefit dinner planned Nov. 19 for Moriah Koch
"Team Mo" will host a spaghetti dinner in honor of Moriah (Benz) Koch at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Jenkins VFW.
Tickets are $10, and $5 for children 10 and under. Enjoy spaghetti with meatballs, french bread, caesar salad, beverage and dessert.
Moriah is the wife of Tim Koch and mother of Jace (4), Saddie (1) and Casey (2 weeks old). She is battling stage 4 breast cancer and undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments. Proceeds will help with expenses for the Koch family.
Monetary donations can be sent to American National Bank, Pequot Lakes.