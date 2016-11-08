Search
    2 men in critical condition after motorcycle crash

    By Forum News Service Today at 8:44 a.m.
    The names of two men involved in a two-motorcycle crash causing serious injury to one rider Sunday were released today.

    Seriously injured was Norman L. Armstrong, 73, of Pequot Lakes. John R. Johnson, 64, of Crosby, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

    The two motorcycles collided about 1:45 p.m. Sunday on Highway 18. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Johnson, was traveling eastbound on Highway 18 and attempted to turn right into the parking lot of Oak Lawn Tavern, located at Trails End Lane. A second Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Armstrong, rear-ended the turning motorcycle.

    Both Armstrong and Johnson were transported to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale. A hospital spokesperson reported Monday both men were in critical condition. According to the state patrol report, Armstrong was not wearing a helmet. Johnson was wearing one.

    The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.

