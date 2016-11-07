Heartland Hospice to celebrate Veterans Day with events
Heartland Hospice will celebrate Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11, with events at various locations.
Veterans Day provides an opportunity to celebrate and thank servicemen and women for their sacrifices. Heartland will recognize veterans who are patients, residents and staff, as well as community members, with a tribute by conducting a "pinning ceremony."
In appreciation of their service and dedication, veterans will receive a commemorative pin and certificate at the following locations, among others:
• Monday, Nov. 7: 1 p.m. at Birchview Gardens Assisted Living, Hackensack.
• Wednesday, Nov. 9: 10 a.m. at Good Samaritan Society, Pine River.
• Wednesday, Nov. 9: 2 p.m. at Heritage House, Pequot Lakes.
For more information, contact Heartland Hospice at 218-829-1252.