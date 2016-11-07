Our Lady of Lourdes to host fall dinner Nov. 12
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Pine River will host a fall dinner from 5-6:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
A soup and salad buffet with fresh homemade breads, dessert and beverages will be served for a freewill offering. A specialty pie and cake auction will follow. A turkey, ham and quilt bingo for $1 per game will follow the auction. The youth group will have activities for kids in all classrooms.
For questions, contact Thias at 218-587-3874 or olol@tds.net.