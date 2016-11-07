PR-B Family Center 20th Anniversary:

Student surveys are done to indicate how many teens are using and at what age they start. Then they are compared year to year to see what impact the prevention work is doing.

There are seven prevention regions in Minnesota. Each region has a regional prevention coordinator to oversee the individuals, organizations and community coalitions who are working on substance abuse prevention.

Kelly Felton from our Pine River-Backus Family Center (PRBFC) oversees 12 counties, including ours. Her role is to provide support, facilitation and consultation to help each group build capacity. She reports directly to the state.

Kelly's role is to help each organization in her region assess their community's needs, develop strategic plans, implement, insure project sustainability and evaluate results.

Each community has a group that reflects their needs and their action plan to prevent abuse in their area. It is imperative that the group can keep the momentum and excitement of their members alive and well to insure continued success of the mission.

An action plan for addressing the individual community needs, finding funding, setting goals and getting the right people to the table is an ongoing challenge.

Kelly was our Working Together Coalition (WTC) coordinator for many years. She built the program up to where Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and Northland schools also wanted our help, and we expanded the program to include their areas.

John Grimley is our new WTC coordinator. Their next meeting for Pine River-Backus will be at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at The Warehouse in Pine River. We need a few more caring, concerned community members to help us strategize about the needs here.

For more information, contact the PRBFC at 218-587-4292. Donations can be sent to PO Box 1, Pine River, MN 56474.

Kathleen Stephan is a volunteer at the Pine River-Backus Family Center who will contribute stories as the family center celebrates its 20th anniversary.