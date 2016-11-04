Give to the Max Day builds strong communities

Those who choose to donate to Paws & Claws of Hackensack will help keep homeless animals warm for years to come. That's because this year Paws and Claws will put its Give to the Max Day donations toward the purchase of a wood-fueled gasification boiler system that will help heat the new Paws and Claws facility.

A wood-fueled gasification boiler uses a double firebox that allows you to burn the smoke from the first firebox in a second firebox. This produces an intense heat that will be directed to a large reservoir of water connected to the in-floor heat in the animal areas. The heat produced through the in-floor heat system will help warm the animals during the heating months and make it easier to keep the floor dry and free from dangerous bacteria.

Give to the Max Day generated over $18 million last year for Minnesota nonprofits and schools.