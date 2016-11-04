Gloria Dei youth give to local food shelf

"This comes at such a great time, just before Thanksgiving," Hemmerich said. "Receiving money can go so much further than actually donating food, as the food shelf can buy bulk from highly discounted distributors."

Many local families rely on the food shelf, which is located south of Pequot Lakes on Highway 371.

"It's such a joy on my heart to observe the youth working for the funds and to turn around bless many others with it," Gloria Dei youth director Lorna Hensch said. "It is a lesson on selflessness that we all hope to continue to grow in. Our young people and Education & Youth Board are focusing on giving back to the community this winter and are discussing other needs that can spread God's love to those that could use His blessed reassurance."